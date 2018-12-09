Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s upcoming bond vote is about far more than school facilities. It’s about how the community chooses to face its future.
Opponents say our schools aren’t crowded. That’s a lie. Here’s the truth: Every building is at or over capacity. Creative administrators work overtime devising schedules that allow everyone to get by. But for how long? To ensure optimal learning in each grade level, we need more space in our classrooms. We need an auditorium that can house our entire high school population. We need up-to-date facilities to provide a 21st-century education.
Sergeant Bluff has grown, and our school district has often been the magnet. Over 15 years ago, my husband and I saw what was happening at SB-L and wanted our kids to be part of it. We open-enrolled at SB-L for a decade before moving to Sergeant Bluff in 2013. And as much as we love the community, the school sold us first.
Throughout the region, Sergeant Bluff-Luton is known for quality education, superior activities and athletics, outstanding teachers and administrators, and exceptional community support. We’re the total package. Almost. You see, crowded facilities don’t mesh with increasing enrollments. Dedicated citizens have worked for months on a responsible plan that meets a very real need.
As countless Iowa towns and school districts struggle to survive, we have a community and an educational system that are flourishing. Voting “no” will most certainly thwart our progress. Voting “yes” prepares not only for growth, but also for excellence. - Shari Zenor Kiple, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa