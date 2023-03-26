The things illegal immigrants put themselves through to get to this country, sometimes risking their lives, should show the Republican Party and Republican voters how great this country really is. So why are they doing their damndest to ruin it?

Such as cutting taxes for the wealthy, which increases the national debt; making guns available to everyone, no matter how bad their record is; not giving enough money to support our public schools, and giving this money to private schools who will only take students they think are good enough; taking birth control away from people who sorely need it, who also would by using birth control would be mean less abortions; banning books like dictators have in the past; going against the constitution to get their nominee to the Supreme Court; cutting Social Security and Medicare.