LETTER: Voting by absentee ballot: Safe, effective

With COVID cases on the rise in Iowa, it’s especially important we each have a plan to vote in this year’s election. Here in Iowa, voting by absentee ballot is the safest way to ensure that you have a voice in the future of our democracy. Ignore the noise you may be hearing from certain government officials who would falsely lead us to believe that voting by mail or absentee ballot is dangerous or ripe for fraud. That is untrue. Do not allow them to scare you or interfere with your right to vote.

I previously lived in a state where voting by mail was the norm - safe and effective year after year. That system was supported 100 percent by Republicans and Democrats alike because it works. In their latter years, both of my parents in Sioux City were very grateful they could vote by absentee ballots after it got too difficult to go to their local polling places. Our county auditors and secretary of state have put processes in place to ensure that every vote from a registered voter is carefully tracked and counted. You can visit www.sos.iowa.gov to track your absentee ballot request form and ballot.

Stay safe and make sure your voice is heard in November by requesting an absentee ballot request form today. Judy Brodkey, Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Sioux City

