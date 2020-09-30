 Skip to main content
LETTER: 'Voting by mail is secure and safe'
LETTER: 'Voting by mail is secure and safe'

Letters to the Editor

My husband and I have received several absentee ballot request forms from the Republican Party of Iowa, the Trump re-election committee, along with personal phone calls from various Trump family members. We are being urged to fill these out and return them immediately. All this while President Trump continues to claim absentee voting is fraught with fraud and abuse - evidently only if the ballot request has not come from him.

We here in Northwest Iowa are fortunate that we do not usually have to contend with long lines in order to cast our vote.

Whatever your manner of voting preference is, voting by mail is secure and safe. Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa

