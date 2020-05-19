LETTER: Voting by mail: Safe, moral choice today

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate did the right thing when his office sent absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter for the June 2 primary election. Voting by mail is the safe and moral choice at this time, especially for the sake of the poll workers. Iowa has handled absentee ballots for years, and this year the ballots are even trackable, so integrity is ensured.

If you can’t find your request form, you can download one from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests must be received by the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. this Friday, May 22. (Remember to sign your form.)

Voting absentee is not a partisan issue. Pate is a Republican, and I am a Democrat. In this and all elections, we should desire high participation, high efficiency and high safety. Absentee voting accomplishes all of those aims. Kim Van Es, Sioux Center, Iowa

