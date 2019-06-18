On behalf of the many men, women and children we have served and will continue to serve, all of us at the Warming Shelter want to thank Dave and Sue Ferris, the crew at Sneaky's, all the volunteers and everyone who donated to the fantastic event to celebrate Sneaky's 40th anniversary and help the Warming Shelter.
Thanks, in particular, to Dave for his great witness to the community of what is important to him - caring for others and, most important, caring immensely for the poorest of the poor. Beyond the money raised, Dave’s honesty and personal commitment to service allowed him to share the Warming Shelter’s mission with some who were unaware or even opposed to it, in such a way as to open their hearts to the needs of those without shelter. His efforts will save lives for years to come.
Thank you to all of Siouxland for being a caring and compassionate community that values every person. Joe Twidwell, Warming Shelter director, and members of the Warming Shelter board