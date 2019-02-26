I recall summers and fresh Iowa waters when lake and pond swimming brought the best times Iowa had to offer. Now with 93 percent of Iowa's lakes polluted and rivers and streams so toxic we are cautioned to not wade or even allow our pets to go near the water, what has happened? Do Gov. Kim Reynolds and Economic Development Director Debi Durham really believe Iowa's youth want to raise families in this manure yard that used to be a beautiful place?
Our U.S. Supreme Court rules corporations have constitutional rights, so when is it the people's and our planet's turn to experience environmental rights? The farm bureaucracy and big agriculture are pollution defenders and say producers will voluntarily not overapply chemicals, but the contamination gets worse.
The federal government's guaranteed crop insurance must be tied to a strict scrutiny of operators' applications of manure, nitrogen and phosphorous. - Alan McGaffin, Sioux City