LETTER: We are sliding down a slippery slope

I can appreciate some healthy skepticism as referred to in Friday's Mini Editorial regarding President Reagan's words describing help from the government. I'd like to add some words that terrify me far worse than any help from government. These words from President Trump should strike terror for all citizens of our democracy: "... I have the right to do whatever I want ..." Pair that with his public statement of “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” followed by Trump's lawyers arguing in federal court that he couldn't be prosecuted while he is in office if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These statements, and many others, should give us pause regarding our current trajectory. Presidential retributions on citizens for obeying lawful congressional subpoenas and testifying under oath is frightening. Trying to influence the DOJ to protect a convicted ally is shameful.

Our children and grandchildren will be directly impacted by however you vote this year. Just because you may have certain powers does not mean you should use them in all situations. Character can be defined by one's restraint to exercise their powers, based on decency, fairness, justice and equality. We are a nation of laws dependent on trust. No public trust, then no laws. No laws, then no public trust. This is a slippery slope and sure feels like we're sliding. Your vote will either endorse or reject this consequential change. On that we all can agree. Jim Coppock, Sioux City

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0