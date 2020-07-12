LETTER: We aren't following our nation's motto

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his June 25 column in The Journal, Cal Thomas asks, "What did we think would happen when boundaries were destroyed?" In his mind chaos was inevitable "after truth, standards and self-control were all but ignored by many in our society."

Thomas Jefferson asked similarly, "Can the liberties of a country be thought secure when we have removed their only firm basis, a conviction in the minds of the people that these liberties are the gift of God? ... Indeed, I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just and His justice cannot sleep forever."

John Adams asserted, "We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

Our problem penetrates much deeper than COVID-19, rioting, etc. We have defected on our motto, "In God we trust."

Instead we have trusted in power and wealth, both of which can be lost in a fraction of time. We have failed to teach and to practice the truth as revealed in sacred scripture.

There is One who is able to restore law and order, give us peace and joy, life and forgiveness. But we won't turn to Him because it would mean coming on His terms. Shirley Anderson, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0