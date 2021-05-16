LETTER: We came together to eliminate polio. Why not the same for covid?

We were cleaning out old files and came across my immunization record. I received the Salk vaccine in January/February of 1956. I was 10 years old. Dwight Eisenhower was president. There was a worldwide effort to eliminate polio and it worked.

Everyone got on board and did their part. Before the Salk vaccine, I remember a girl in my class not coming back to school and I never saw her again. I have since known a number of “post-polio” victims. We all saw the “iron lungs” back then on television and now in museums (See the Sioux City Public Museum).

Sixty-five years later, we have another virus attacking worldwide. Why can’t we come together and “eliminate” COVID-19 like we did polio? We are still losing 300 people a day to COVID! Come on people! Get the shots! This is about your kids, grand kids, family, friends and the next generation, not just YOU! -- Mark Monson, Sergeant Bluff

