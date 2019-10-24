I'm thinking about slogans and quotes. Here's one: "Make 'em squeal." Here's another: "Grow the economy." And one more: "I am going to come up with an ethanol plan the farmers are going to love."
Well, there's definitely squealing, but it's not coming from Washington, D.C. The Iowa economy does not seem to be growing as promised. And farmers do not love an ethanol plan where ex-governor of Texas, Rick Perry, gets to decide how many gallons of ethanol are to be blended.
It's time to get ride of milquetoast representation. We need to elect people with backbone. Senators Grassley and Ernst need to be replaced, voted out. Pushing the party line is only accomplishing turning Iowa farmers into a laugh line for Big Oil.
We can do better. Our current senators scare no one. Nolan Sandbulte, Sioux Center, Iowa