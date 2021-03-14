LETTER: We ignore lessons of history at our own peril

Lessons from history. In an ideal society, all would attain the same level of benefits that society has to offer. Of course, we do not live in an ideal society. We are making progress as a country, but we have much to do. In order to achieve a better society, some are suggesting that we rewrite some of our history, and eliminate other elements of it.

So where is this leading? The practice of removing from public access, such items as books, film, pictures, flags, and monuments, is a misguided effort to assure that we are not reminded of the unpleasant elements of our history. This approach also entails the extensive revision of our history that is presented to our students in the public schools and institutions of higher learning. None of this contributes to the unification of our country, and it can produce very dangerous consequences.

If we purge our history, then future generations will not know, or understand, the ongoing development of our society. And they will not have the opportunity to appreciate the progress that has been achieved.

Finally, any effort to make everyone think, speak, and behave alike, creating a homogeneous society, is bound to fail. This Utopian approach, which has been attempted by various societies in the past, has never succeeded.

History teaches many lessons. We ignore them at our own peril. -- Robert McIntosh, Sioux City

