LETTER: We live in divided times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We live with a continental divide. On the one side are people whose basic philosophy is “I’ve got mine, and if you’re not so well off, it’s your own fault." On the other side is “Am I my brother’s keeper? Well, as much as I can be, yes."

Years ago, in Sunday School, many of us learned a children’s song with a verse like this: “Red, brown, yellow, Black and white, they are precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world." And like unto the greatest biblical commandment, “Love thy neighbor as thyself." You can’t call yourself a Christian without hypocrisy if you don’t take these principles to heart.

If you’re sitting home fat, dumb, and happy, you need to consider the lives of the people demonstrating for a life free of the threat of being shot, for a life of being treated with respect by their neighbors (and police), for a life of not being told “Why don’t you go back where you came from?"

If we can get rid of the hateful propaganda from the present federal administration, maybe we can get through the present troubles without a federal army killing peaceful demonstrators, without losing Medicare and Social Security (that’s what promised payroll tax cuts are aimed at), and maybe people can better understand why so many people are in such distress. Gordon Berry, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0