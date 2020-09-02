 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: We live in divided times
View Comments

LETTER: We live in divided times

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

We live with a continental divide. On the one side are people whose basic philosophy is “I’ve got mine, and if you’re not so well off, it’s your own fault." On the other side is “Am I my brother’s keeper? Well, as much as I can be, yes."

Years ago, in Sunday School, many of us learned a children’s song with a verse like this: “Red, brown, yellow, Black and white, they are precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world." And like unto the greatest biblical commandment, “Love thy neighbor as thyself." You can’t call yourself a Christian without hypocrisy if you don’t take these principles to heart.

If you’re sitting home fat, dumb, and happy, you need to consider the lives of the people demonstrating for a life free of the threat of being shot, for a life of being treated with respect by their neighbors (and police), for a life of not being told “Why don’t you go back where you came from?"

If we can get rid of the hateful propaganda from the present federal administration, maybe we can get through the present troubles without a federal army killing peaceful demonstrators, without losing Medicare and Social Security (that’s what promised payroll tax cuts are aimed at), and maybe people can better understand why so many people are in such distress. Gordon Berry, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Compare
Letters

MINI: Compare

If one doesn't believe the national TV networks are politically biased, just compare their commentators' remarks during both parties' national…

MINI: 'What a laugh'
Letters

MINI: 'What a laugh'

"Celebrity couple sentenced to prison" read the headline in the Aug. 22 Journal about Lori Loughlin getting two months and her husband Mossimo…

MINI: 'Sabotage'
Letters

MINI: 'Sabotage'

To those who wish as we all do to get back to what used to be normal, resisting the wearing of a mask and resisting social distancing is to sa…

MINI: 'But will he also ...?'
Letters

MINI: 'But will he also ...?'

I'm so glad to hear Joe Biden confirm he will follow "the science" regarding COVID-19. But will he also follow "the science" that gender is no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News