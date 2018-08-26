Are the majority leader and majority party justifying the continuous lies as a strategy to get the people to believe the falsehoods of their party?
Under Hitler's rule, newspapers, radio and all forms of media were put under control of the Nazis. The German people were fed with material acceptable to the Nazi state. On a daily basis, the people were bombarded on how their lives had been improved from the day Hitler became the leader of Germany.
We must demand freedom of the press and freedom of speech. Football players have a right to protest inequality - it does not mean they don't love our country or the flag. The press should not be put down by our leader as "fake news." It is a form of censorship. Seeing our elected president intimidate and put down the people and elected officials is bullying and disrespectful.
Being bombarded by lies from our majority leaders in hopes we will finally believe the propaganda is brainwashing and needs to stop. - Rose McNertney, Sioux City