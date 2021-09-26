 Skip to main content
LETTER: We must stay focused
LETTER: We must stay focused

Letters to the Editor

On Sept. 20, Governor Reynolds and 25 other Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden requesting a meeting within two weeks to bring an end to a national security crisis.

They’re “off to see the Wizard.” But they’re one president too late.

And which national security crisis would that be? A resurgent pandemic, which causes global instability? Domestic terrorism, which threatens the world’s oldest democracy? Natural disasters, which cause famine and displacement? Central American drug cartels so violent that families flee northward seeking security?

And which national security crisis can be ended by one person? Or caused by one person?

And why a two-week time frame to address a crisis which has festered for years?

The national security crisis is. . . get ready for this . . .immigration! At the risk of repeating Johnny-One-Note Republican talking points, I simply assure you that the least of their concerns was the real humanitarian crisis on our border.

In the meantime, this “cataclysm” will distract us from the surging infection and death rates among mostly unvaccinated, unmasked citizens in those states. As an added bonus, maybe we won’t notice GOP intentions to derail all but the barest Build Back Better aid packages which will soon come up for votes--aid intended to help their own constituents.

It’s time to reject fear tactics and embrace hopeful, helpful plans which work for all Americans. Karen Heidman, Sioux City

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

