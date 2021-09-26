LETTER: We must stay focused

On Sept. 20, Governor Reynolds and 25 other Republican governors sent a letter to President Biden requesting a meeting within two weeks to bring an end to a national security crisis.

They’re “off to see the Wizard.” But they’re one president too late.

And which national security crisis would that be? A resurgent pandemic, which causes global instability? Domestic terrorism, which threatens the world’s oldest democracy? Natural disasters, which cause famine and displacement? Central American drug cartels so violent that families flee northward seeking security?

And which national security crisis can be ended by one person? Or caused by one person?

And why a two-week time frame to address a crisis which has festered for years?

The national security crisis is. . . get ready for this . . .immigration! At the risk of repeating Johnny-One-Note Republican talking points, I simply assure you that the least of their concerns was the real humanitarian crisis on our border.