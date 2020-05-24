LETTER: 'We need more information ...'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’d like to read and hear more locally about the future for all of us old enough to be at high risk for the virus who can’t go anywhere, or do anything, because no one will test us, or others in the community, unless we are sick with the symptoms. This can’t be the ongoing plan for our future, can it?

Or, is the plan to just slowly open everything up, pretending it is safe, and then let those who get the virus get sick and possibly die, or if they don’t get sick, pass it on to others like older people, or people with health problems that make them vulnerable?

Or, is it the plan to test more extensively to find out who does and doesn’t have the virus? That way, those who do have it, even with no symptoms, can be quarantined until they are safe to come out in the community. And, also to test for antibodies so that people who have them can give plasma that can be used to help those who get ill and might be helped.

Or, do we simply have to wait in place until a vaccine?

This has been going on since January and we are at a point where more than simply responding after the fact of the virus needs to take place. We need more information than just the latest numbers of cases and deaths. We need a local plan that gives us a sense of direction. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

