LETTER: 'We need more information ...'
View Comments

LETTER: 'We need more information ...'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I’d like to read and hear more locally about the future for all of us old enough to be at high risk for the virus who can’t go anywhere, or do anything, because no one will test us, or others in the community, unless we are sick with the symptoms. This can’t be the ongoing plan for our future, can it?

Or, is the plan to just slowly open everything up, pretending it is safe, and then let those who get the virus get sick and possibly die, or if they don’t get sick, pass it on to others like older people, or people with health problems that make them vulnerable?

Or, is it the plan to test more extensively to find out who does and doesn’t have the virus? That way, those who do have it, even with no symptoms, can be quarantined until they are safe to come out in the community. And, also to test for antibodies so that people who have them can give plasma that can be used to help those who get ill and might be helped.

Or, do we simply have to wait in place until a vaccine?

This has been going on since January and we are at a point where more than simply responding after the fact of the virus needs to take place. We need more information than just the latest numbers of cases and deaths. We need a local plan that gives us a sense of direction. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: Hold people accountable
Letters

LETTER: Hold people accountable

After listening to an interview with Alex Azar, our nation’s Health and Human Services secretary, I felt compelled to comment publicly. The in…

MINI: Thank you, Linda Holub
Letters

MINI: Thank you, Linda Holub

Thank you, Linda Holub, for your excellent Regulars column in the May 17 Journal. It’s great to see how you address a pandemic like COVID-19 f…

LETTER: 'Interesting to me'
Letters

LETTER: 'Interesting to me'

Interesting to me that the very people this administration has been vilifying and attacking are now being described by the vice president as h…

LETTER: Politicized pandemic
Letters

LETTER: Politicized pandemic

“Everything in moderation.” This should apply to our political processes, but it doesn’t. Even the COVID-19 pandemic is politicized into a sit…

MINI: Pick up after yourself
Letters

MINI: Pick up after yourself

In response to the May 14 Mini, the sentiments about littering apply to all public areas - roads, parks, rest areas, swimming areas, all place…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News