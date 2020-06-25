LETTER: We need songs like those of Vera Lynn

The Journal missed something I think is important. I'm 90 years old and grew up during WWII. There are similarities with those times and what we are going through now with the pandemic. There were many songs of hope during the war years. One of them particularly seems pertinent today. An English woman, Vera Lynn, sang "When the Lights Go On Again All Over the World." I couldn't remember the lyrics, so I looked them up and discovered that Vera Lynn died June 18, 2020. I got goosebumps.