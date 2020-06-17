LETTER: We need to 'come to grips' with racism in America

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We shouldn’t paint all police with a wide brush and condemn them all because of a few bad actors, the same applies to protesters. However, that is exactly what we have been doing to minorities in this country from its inception. Broad strokes of a brush have often cast all members of a social group as bad which leads to racism, intolerance and injustice. The result is systemic racism. When the POTUS says there were "good and bad people on both sides," that only highlights the ignorance of some people in this country.

Some things in life are just intrinsically evil. Racism is one of them. The fact is we have never lived up to those beautiful words written in the Declaration of Independence: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

Until we can see all of our sisters and brothers as equals, there is always going to be injustice in this country and incidents like George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery will continue.

Unfortunately, what those few bad actors do is prove time and again we have a problem with systemic racism in this country. While eliminating a few bad actors will help, the reality is that until we come to grips with racism people’s rights will continue to be violated by institutions designed to protect us. Joe Dillinger, Sioux City

