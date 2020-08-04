LETTER: We need to 'come together' on virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The future belongs to the young and the young in our society have seen firsthand how we have failed to come together to solve problems and instead turn each situation into polarizing politics.

Even a simple thing like being able to use science and medical experts to lead our response to the COVID-19 pandemic just isn’t possible here where wearing a mask, or not, has much more to do with politics than the mitigation of the virus.

True leadership would have brought out the best within us, while asking others to do the same for the common good of all. What the young see us doing instead is “leadership” that is based upon divisive rhetoric meant to polarize us while stymying our ability to fight the pandemic.

If we had come together, as other nations have, we could actually be safely reopening our economy and schools. Because of the failure of responsible presidential leadership we instead have the virus spreading with new hot spots, with more serious Illnesses and deaths, with no end in sight until a vaccine that works is found and administered to those who still trust science enough to believe in vaccines.

The highly polarized who don’t think the pandemic is real, or that it was manufactured in a lab specifically to undermine President Trump, or who don’t believe in science, wearing masks, or social distancing, and who don’t trust vaccines, wait for it to just disappear as they party on. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

