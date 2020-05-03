LETTER: 'We need to come together ...'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It really makes you wonder what has happened to Republicans when you hear them defend President Trump for even suggesting that people inject toxic household cleaners into their bodies as a method of combating COVID-19. This man does not represent any of the good qualities of what it is to be a Republican.

Donald Trump is the leader of some Republicans, but I always believed this was really just a radical right wing of the political party of my parents, a party I could love and respect even if I disagreed with some of their ideas. I ask myself why these other honorable Republicans are so silent in this era of Trump. What are they afraid of? Why can’t they stand up to him and take their party back?

I wonder if over time many in the Republican Party have bought into the idea that you can never say a good thing about a Democrat, that we are in a devastating culture war where there can be no compromise, that immigrants seeking a better place to live are nothing but drug mules, that any color of skin that isn’t white presents a threat, and that you can’t trust civil servants in something called the “deep state."

At this time we need to come together to bring out the best in us for the common good of all. We need Republicans willing to work with Democrats to find solutions better than either party can come up with on their own. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

