"Medicare for all" is a trap that Joni Ernst knows we can't fall into. Expanding Medicare to everyone defeats the purpose of Medicare in the first place: helping our senior citizens. We need to fix Medicare to make sure seniors get the care they need, not expand a broken system to more people.
I don't want the government telling me when I can see my doctor or what medications I'm allowed to have. These false attacks against Joni by outside liberals are nothing more than an attempt to give socialists free reign to give health care to undocumented immigrants and rid us of our choice to have a say in our health care. Barbara Clayton, Spirit Lake, Iowa