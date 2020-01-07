LETTER: We need to stand together
LETTER: We need to stand together

Letters to the Editor

In order to stand up to those who seek to divide and destroy America we have to be careful how we react to one another politically. For Democrats, it is easy to fall into the trap of seeing Donald Trump at his rallies being crude and rude while his crowd cheers and then believing all Republicans are white supremacists looking for someone else to blame for our problems. For Republicans, it is just as easy to fall into the trap of believing all Democrats are left-wing socialists seeking a nanny state.

Believing that all Republicans are white supremacists and that all Democrats are socialists gets us nowhere while feeding polarization and weakening America and all that our nation stands for, and what truly has made America great. There is fundamental truth that we all push away from and distrust things that are different from us. The world before our nation was formed with our form of government was filled with clashes and wars over a lack of respect and honor for differences between people. The world before our nation was formed with our form of government was also filled with elite power structures that favored the few at great cost to ordinary citizens.

We are about government of, by and for the people with freedom that respects the dignity and value of all people regardless of their differences. This is what is asked of us and what strengthens us and this is what we need to stand together to accomplish. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

