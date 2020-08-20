LETTER: 'We need to ... take our country back'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is wrong with us as Americans? Why are we allowing President Trump and and his gang to take over our country and destroy our Postal Service, our government, our freedom? We need to stand up to this insanity and take our country back.

We have every right to vote in person or through the mail and we need to stop this mess going on with our Postal Service. If these games are going to be played because Trump is so scared he's going to be tossed out of the White House, then we need to get everyone we can out to vote.

Come on, America, we need to save our country. If Trump wins another four years, we will be done as a nation of freedom. Linda Johnson, Sioux City

