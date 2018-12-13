Once upon a time (and I mean a very long time ago), Democrats and Republicans wanted the same thing - a great country. They just differed on how to get there. That time has long since passed, and now the Democrats want to destroy our country and turn it into a state very similar to the old East Germany, the Democratic Republic of Germany.
When two groups want the same thing, compromise is possible on how to achieve their mutual goal. But when one group wants to destroy what the other group hopes to achieve, compromise is impossible.
A wise person once said, “In any compromise between food and poison, it is only death that can win. In any compromise between good and evil, it is only evil that can profit.”
We are talking about the survival of the United States, the survival of the Constitution, and all of the dreams, hopes and aspirations our founding fathers conceived.
We cannot give up on this fight. The future is too important.
Some 250 million people died in the last century at the hands of socialism and the communism that socialism begets.
We simply cannot give up on freedom. - Mark Solheim, Sioux City