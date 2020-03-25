LETTER: 'We stand at a crossroads'
LETTER: 'We stand at a crossroads'

I’m not sure the biggest problem we face is the coronavirus. It may be us and our culture. We stand at a crossroads: Do we let this moment further divide us or do we decide to make this an opportunity to come together?

We’re doing pretty well at letting the coronavirus divide us. Case in point: the greedy hoarding of toilet paper, guns, and bullets, the defiant and irresponsible beach parties, the callous #BoomerRemover jokes, and the insane racist backlash against Asians.

It’s not entirely surprising that we are reacting this way. We come from a culture that has not conditioned us to have a strong sense of solidarity. Aside from the Great Depression and World War II, it’s essentially been an individualistic free-for-all, “I’ll do my thing and you do yours.” This me-first mentality has reinforced itself deeply in our psyche, because it has produced some incredible economic rewards. But now we face something different — a microscopic organism that doesn’t care about our wealth status, political affiliations, race, place of origin, or belief system. Now, your well-being and my well-being are linked together. The Trump fan and the Trump hater are in the same boat.

We can buy up bullets (and toilet paper) in fear of others (and scarcity), we can look to blame, lash out in hate, and tear each other apart OR we can decide to use this as an opportunity to grow in solidarity with each other — the way we got through other challenging times in our history. Todd Siefker, Sioux City

