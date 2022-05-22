LETTER: We support Jacklyn Fox for Woodbury County Attorney

We, the people who are invested in Woodbury County’s future, urge Republican primary voters to support Jacklyn Fox for Woodbury County Attorney on June 7.

We are business owners, law enforcement, teachers, jurors, doctors, advocates, parents, attorneys, survivors, and soldiers. We are the people our county attorney serves. We come together from all backgrounds to support the obvious choice to move Woodbury County in the right direction for change. This is why we support Jacklyn Fox:

My name is Sasha Downs. As a person who has served our country, a mother, a wife to a soldier in the National Guard, and resident of the Siouxland community for over 20 years, I am proud to personally endorse Jacklyn Fox. I have worked in the Sheriff’s office and County Attorney’s office. I have seen the lack of transparency and collaboration. I have also seen a strong advocate for justice in Jacklyn Fox and her ability to enact change.

My name is John Stevens and I’m a business owner in the Siouxland community. There was an unfortunate occurrence at one of our rental properties leaving an individual badly hurt and our property damaged. Jacklyn Fox prosecuted the case, which resulted in the defendant going to prison and even paying restitution, which is very rare. I cannot thank Jacklyn Fox enough and give her my highest endorsement.

We are Kurt and Katie Paulsen. As business owners in rural Woodbury County, we are proud to fully support Jacklyn Fox for Woodbury County Attorney. We have seen Jacklyn converse with citizens at Paulsen auctions and we have seen her stand strong to protect businesses seeking justice for property damage and theft, as well as her passion for protecting people. She has the experience, work-ethic, and the vision that will propel our county forward. Jacklyn works with all people to benefit the community. The Paulsen family will be voting for Jacklyn Fox this June 7th in the Republican primary.

My name is Brooke Gilbert and I have known Jacklyn Fox for a decade. Jacklyn Fox is a hard-working and determined individual. As a member of Siouxland Growth Organization (Sioux City GO) when Jacklyn was elected to the Board, I knew we had a special leader that would impact our community positively for years to come. In her time with Sioux City GO, we established a Murder Mystery Dinner that raised thousands for charity, and she worked to implement GO University providing resources to networking college students in the community, and facilitated the first SiouxMazing Race which brought businesses and community members together. I truly cannot think of a more qualified, determined, or passionate individual to serve as our Woodbury County Attorney.

My name is Jessica Headid. Our family is proud to give our endorsement to Jacklyn Fox. As the wife of Police Chief Richard Headid, I trust Jacklyn to strengthen relationships, demand justice, and promote transparency as the Woodbury County Attorney. She has shown respect, appreciation, and communication with all law enforcement officers and their families for over a decade. She is the leader we all want and need.

My name is Amber Sackmann. As a member of our community, I was called to perform our civic duty as a juror. Upon arrival at the courthouse, I was immediately impressed with the leading female prosecuting the case. Jacklyn Fox led with respect, knowledge, poise, and determination to seek justice for the victims. I was informed of the juror selection process and, despite not getting selected to have a seat on the jury, I knew I wanted to watch this woman protect our community. Vote for the first ever female Woodbury County Attorney, Jacklyn Fox.

My name is Dr. Amanda Dannenbring and I’m a medical professional in the Siouxland community. I am proud to give my strong recommendation to support Jacklyn Fox for Woodbury County Attorney. I have seen Jacklyn support victims of sexual assault, law enforcement officers, children, and families. I have watched her focus on listening to uncover the problem before speaking. She truly is what our community needs.

My name is Patience Johnson and I was a victim in a case Jacklyn Fox prosecuted. This was one of the hardest, most life-altering experiences in my life. I felt scared, alone, and terrified of talking about my ex-fiancé doing unspeakable things to me. I suffered victim blaming and shaming. Within minutes of meeting Jacklyn, she alleviated so many fears. She listened and I was heard. We discussed the court process and all of the options. Jacklyn fought for me and with me. She is a kindhearted soul, but also isn’t afraid to give tough feedback. Jacklyn holds people accountable for their actions. She helped me through one of the darkest times in my life.

My name is Edgardo Rodriguez and I am the Moville City Chief of Police. Jacklyn Fox has always treated me with respect and significance when I am seeking direction on a case. I appreciate her candid point of view and her comprehensive knowledge of Iowa law. She has been one attorney who has always been willing to help, always willing to listen. As a result of her strong and dependable leadership, our Moville Police Officers trust her advice and feel confident in the work they do every day. We need people like Jacklyn Fox to help build a better future for our community.

My name is Jack Faith and I have been practicing law since January of 1980. During my career, my major area of practice has been in criminal defense. Practicing in this area has given rise to establishing many relationships with Assistant County Attorneys. Through my professional contacts with Jacklyn Fox, I always found her to be well prepared for any hearing or trial and knowledgeable of the controlling law and facts of the case. I found that she was professional in her conduct, honest and showed respect for opposing counsel, the defendant and the Court. In one's career you learn whose word is good and whose word cannot be trusted. I always found Jacklyn Fox’s word to be good and if she told you she would or would not do something then that was the way it would be. I believe that she would make a fair, hard-working, and honest Woodbury County Attorney.

We join the Siouxland community in showing our support for Jacklyn Fox. We need a strong advocate for change. We need a proven leader. We need to choose the Republican that can win this November. Jacklyn is dedicated to open and transparent communication. She is tough on crime. She will bring all community agencies to the table. Please join us in supporting Jacklyn Fox for Woodbury County Attorney this June 7, 2022, in the Republican Primary.

Sincerely, People invested in Woodbury County’s future, Sasha Downs, John Stevens, Kurt and Katie Paulsen, Brooke Gilbert, Jessica & Richard Headid, Amber Sackmann, Amanda Dannenbring, Patience Johnson, Edgardo Rodriguez, Jack Faith

