LETTER: We the people matter

“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

The preamble to our Constitution really sets out the goals and sense of direction for our form of government. Our president, our Congress and our Supreme Court are all established and given their roles under our Constitution. What we have to do as citizens is to not forget our role in living up to the direction given by the preamble. It is our job to make sure we elect, as our president and our congressional representatives, people whose goals are those of the preamble and they show it by bringing us together with their words and actions.

It can be that what happens in Washington is based on the efforts of those paying big money to fund campaigns, to lobby for specific advantages and to tilt the actions of government in favor of the few at the expense of the many. We all know this is what has been going on in Washington. Or, it can also be that we play our role to elect leaders that make sure what happens in Washington is about actual justice, actual domestic tranquility, common defense, the general welfare of the people, and the blessings of liberty for all. We matter. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

