LETTER: Wear a mask to protect others
LETTER: Wear a mask to protect others

I was in a doctor’s office where everyone but one person working there was wearing a mask. I asked her why she wasn’t wearing a mask and she said, “If I get it, I get it and I’ll deal with it.”

I looked at another person working with her, and they looked at me and shook their head. Many of the people that go there, and other places, are old people like me, and many are people, young and old, with underlying conditions that make them particularly vulnerable.

It may be that she never gets the virus, or that she may get the virus, and it may be the she is merely a carrier exposing a vulnerable population to a grave illness that they may die from. But, to her it was like, so what if someone did get it from her because she was a carrier, it would be their lost not hers.

Therein lies the difference between those who think only of themselves and those who care about others.

And, wherever you go you see people without masks and these same people also don’t bother to keep the asked social distance. I truly hope none of them get the virus, or have to face a time when they find out they are carriers who didn’t mask up and exposed others, who then got the virus and died.

The problem is, I’m not sure they would care at all as long as it doesn’t happen to them. -- Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

