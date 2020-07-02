LETTER: Wear a mask
View Comments

LETTER: Wear a mask

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

The wearing of face masks during this pandemic is a source of controversy, however the medical experts tell us (ask us) to wear them. So maybe we should shift from the "my rights" conversation to what is best for my neighbors.

Please wear a mask when you are in buildings shopping or conducting business. Please wear a mask outdoors if you are not able to social distance. Wearing a mask in these settings is a sign of respect for yourself, those around you, and the dedicated physicians, nurses, caregivers and essential service providers who risk their lives to save the lives of our community members.

Let us do this together. Bev Wharton, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'Sioux City is our home'
Letters

MINI: 'Sioux City is our home'

You spray paint our band shell, you spray paint and deface War Eagle Park, you should pay to clean it up and serve the max term in the county …

MINI: 'A truer picture'
Letters

MINI: 'A truer picture'

Maybe if only COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported we would get a truer picture of how serious this virus is -- or isn’t.

MINI: Learn from history
Letters

MINI: Learn from history

History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it. And if it offends you, even better. Because then you ar…

MINI: 'Show the love'
Letters

MINI: 'Show the love'

It seems it is as difficult for the elderly to ask the young to wear face masks as it is for the young to ask their elderly parents to quit dr…

MINI: 'Imagine ...'
Letters

MINI: 'Imagine ...'

The lives of between 600,000 and 1.4 million babies are “legally” ended in the U.S. every year (according to CDC statistics). Imagine if every…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News