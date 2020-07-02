LETTER: Wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The wearing of face masks during this pandemic is a source of controversy, however the medical experts tell us (ask us) to wear them. So maybe we should shift from the "my rights" conversation to what is best for my neighbors.

Please wear a mask when you are in buildings shopping or conducting business. Please wear a mask outdoors if you are not able to social distance. Wearing a mask in these settings is a sign of respect for yourself, those around you, and the dedicated physicians, nurses, caregivers and essential service providers who risk their lives to save the lives of our community members.

Let us do this together. Bev Wharton, Sioux City

