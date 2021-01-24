 Skip to main content
LETTER: Western Christian was forerunner in dropping Native American mascot
Letters to the Editor

I commend Patrick Bigsby on his fine op-ed in the Jan. edition of the Journal regarding schools, universities, and professional teams using Native American nicknames, particularly, his statement, "Our Iowa school districts and communities have an opportunity to be in the forefront of this movement." Perhaps he doesn't know that Western Christian High School was the forerunner already in 1996. Upon a recommendation from the administration and faculty, the board of trustees dropped the nickname, Indians, and the homecoming titles of Chief and Princess!

The Iowa Department of Education recommended that schools consider changing nicknames for several years. Our student body became very sensitive to this issue especially after the late Frank LaMere spoke passionately at our student assembly. The Sioux City Human Rights Commission awarded a commendation plaque to Western that same year. Several schools contacted me the following years and wondered how we did this and what was the alumni reaction. Most alumni praised the decision because it was the right thing to do. None of us should intentionally or unintentionally offend others. --Marion D. Van Soelen, superintendent/principal at Western Christian during that era

