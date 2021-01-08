 Skip to main content
LETTER: What a sad day for U.S. democracy
What a sad day for the United States and Democracy. Every Republican member of Congress who did not stand up to the misguided leadership, lies and tantrums of Donald Trump the last four years is responsible for the lawless protesters storming the U.S. Capitol. They "created" a maniac who wants to be king who has trampled the Constitution on so many levels. There was no voter fraud! Every lawsuit claiming this has been dismissed. What a great role model for children-if you lose have a tantrum and spread lies about your opponent. Doesn't the U.S look great on the world stage now! - Lynn Kafka, Sioux City

