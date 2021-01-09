LETTER: What a shame Bertrand refused to follow a Sioux City ordinance

What a shame that Republican (the supposed party of law and order) Rick Betrand would refuse to follow a Sioux City ordinance designed to protect others from COVID. Even the prior speaker, who indicated that he had a hard time speaking through a mask, obliged the request to wear a mask. Shame on Rick for not carrying about anyone but himself. Such leadership?! - Paul Roisen, Sioux City
My favored congressional candidate (J.D. Scholten) lost the election. I accept that Randy Feenstra received the most votes and will represent …
I see whoever the city hired to clear the sidewalks of snow at the Morningside library drove a plow down the new sidewalks and tore up the tur…
Any politician supporting to overthrow democracy by not recognizing the votes of all the people should be targeted to be removed in his or her…
Trump pardoning the Blackwater murderers sends the wrong message to the rest of the world. American thugs can come to your country, murder you…
I am willing to consider both positive and negative information I read and hear about President-elect Biden. How many Trump supporters are wil…
The US federal government debt is now near $29 trillion. China holds over a trillion of that debt. I believe as a resolution for 2021 we need …
On Wednesday, after 65 years of citizenship I found myself ashamed of my fellow citizens in our country’s capital. -- John Farley, Sioux City
So shameful - I am still in shock from the horrible display of treason committed on Jan. 6. Why was this even allowed? Why is Trump still sitt…
Our reality-star drama king, after causing the attention-getting "does he or doesn't he," finally signed the cares act/government funding bill…
So great to finally experience 2020 hindsight. Healthy New Year to all! -- Frank Gruber, Sioux City