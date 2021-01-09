 Skip to main content
LETTER: What a shame Bertrand refused to follow a Sioux City ordinance
Letters to the Editor

What a shame that Republican (the supposed party of law and order) Rick Betrand would refuse to follow a Sioux City ordinance designed to protect others from COVID. Even the prior speaker, who indicated that he had a hard time speaking through a mask, obliged the request to wear a mask. Shame on Rick for not carrying about anyone but himself. Such leadership?! - Paul Roisen, Sioux City

