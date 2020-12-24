LETTER: What a wonderful Christmas concert

Dear All. What a wonderful Christmas Concert given by the Sioux City Symphony and the Hegg Brothers on Saturday evening. Thank you SCSO, Hegg Bros., and KTIV for airing. Also, thank you to all of the sponsors that made it happen. I was delighted to be back in Sioux City to enjoy this holiday event with Mike as he recovers from hip replacement surgery. Truly, my heart was warmed. The production was excellent. While COVID has brought so many challenges, it has also presented opportunities and this just may be one of them given that not everyone envisions themselves attending the Symphony. I would love to see this become an annual event perhaps broadcasting live from the Symphony at the holidays. It is great being back in Siouxland seeing everyone. You are all so welcoming! Barb Newhouse, Evanston, Illinois