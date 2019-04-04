The headline “Expanding E-15 sales would help Nebraska” in the March 30 Other Voices editorial is true if only its positive economic impact is considered. However, the reason that E-15 was limited to winter is that it increases smog in the summer which reduces or eliminates the atmospheric benefit of using ethanol in the first place.
Secondly, if ethanol is so great, why is a law required to force us to purchase it? I thought that farm country voted for Republicans because they loved capitalism and free enterprise and hated socialism. Just because you can produce something doesn’t give you the right to force other people to purchase it. Passing a law to make people purchase your product is a closer fit with socialism than it is to capitalism, and it certainly is anathema to free enterprise.
On the same page of March 30 The Journal, Erin Murphy’s article reports that Elizabeth Warren proposes breaking up the mergers of Dow-DuPont and Monsanto-Bayer which have created monopolies in the industries that supply the seeds, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizer that farmers require. The vertical integration of the meat industry also needs to be controlled. Elisabeth Warren is simply taking a page out of President Theodore Roosevelt’s playbook when he broke up Standard Oil.
Regardless of the problems in agriculture, or their causes, a capitalistic-free enterprise solution cannot include a law forcing others to purchase your product just because you make it. Otherwise, you must admit you are socialists and voted for President Trump by mistake. - Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City