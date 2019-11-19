LETTER: What about the other 85 percent of world?

You have free articles remaining.
We are told by the liberal left and some national weather people that we have a climate change crisis and unless we change drastically we are doomed in 12 years. The USA is responsible for about 15% of the world's total environment. In my seven decades on Earth I believe the U.S. has the cleanest air now. However, we are told unless we spend trillions of dollars and have business and job killing regulations, we are doomed.
China and India are the two leading polluters in the world. In the recent Paris agreement they agreed to consider working on their pollution issues by 2030. Why doesn't the liberal left's policy include the other 85% of the world who is polluting our environment much more than we are? Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa