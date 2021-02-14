LETTER: What about those who don't have a computer?

I am writing to express my disgust with how one has to obtain any information; may it be for getting an interest statement from your bank for income tax purposes to how to get a shot for COVID, etc. Everyone is being told you must go on the internet to obtain information or to register to schedule to get a shot or download an app on your tablet or cell phone, if you have one.

I am especially concerned for people who are low income and for our senior citizens who aren't computer savvy; nor do they have computers and Internet service as they can't afford it. What are they to do? There are people who can't afford to have daily newspaper service to obtain any kind of information.

I have spoken with several people, many who are elderly and not computer savvy, who feel the same way I do. They are worried as to how do they sign up for the shot. You are instructed NOT to call the various agencies or hospitals to get registered. One elderly lady had her niece try to register her but, being the aunt, she didn't have an email address, she couldn't get signed up to get the COVID shots. Now what can she do?

Gov. Kim Reynolds just announced there will be a website and a call center to advise people to go to register to get the shot. Again, my concern is expressed. Not everyone has a computer and Internet service to do so.

Everyone is being pushed to do any kind of business online and then deal with the possible increased risk of fraud and identity theft. What a shame that mankind and businesses are becoming so inhuman and uncaring. What has happened to giving any kind of customer service or assistance by telephone. -- Anna Kounas, Sioux City

