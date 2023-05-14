What are the first things that come to mind when you think of Bacon Creek Park? I think of the lake and the trees. Unfortunately, beavers have killed literally hundreds of trees at the park over the past two years. It's appalling. I've seen four cut down in one night. Not a single hackberry, elm or ash tree within 100 feet of the water is safe and they've attacked other tree species as well. Previously the beavers were removed by nuisance animal trappers but now the city doesn't seem to care. What does it take for the city to do something to protect the trees at this crown jewel of our city parks? Robert Schwarz, Sioux City