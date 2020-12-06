 Skip to main content
LETTER: What are we teaching in our schools?
Letters to the Editor

I wonder how many people honestly have taken a look at what we are teaching in our school systems? I just found out that cursive writing is not being taught and I would love to know why??? Now my grandchildren will not be able to read my letters, the constitution and other important papers because they have not been taught! This is a disservice to them, as well as us! If nothing else, there should be classes offered for those who want to take them!

This includes home economics, industrial arts and business education...not everything is on a computer people! -- Cindy Schwier, Elk Point, S.D.

