LETTER: 'What are we waiting for?'

Let's face it, our human abilities, our knowledge and our power can only take us so far in life. There are times when we don't know what to do, what the answers are, how to proceed, or which direction to go. Some will seek God for direction and guidance on circumstances, problems and the like.

Case in point, Vice President Mike Pence. He has been put in charge of the coronavirus task force by President Trump. Pence knows that he or the task force cannot fix this problem alone. So what does Pence do? He and the 16 others humble themselves and pray while meeting in the West Wing office of the White House.

Smart? Yes. Will God help? Yes. When will God help? Answer is below:

"If My people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I (God) hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will HEAL their land." - 2 Chronicles 7:14

Healing and protection is there, but we as a nation need to get back "under God" and back into church. What are we waiting for? Nick Knox, Salix, Iowa

