LETTER: What better example of American duality than the holidays?

What better example of American duality than the holidays. We celebrate how blessed we are, even those of us with little can rejoice that we are Americans. Thanks is given. Then the hordes, ravenous, filled with a consumerist fury swarm like angered ants consuming all their credit cards can manage.

Having things, being in possession of objects, especially expensive ones, is central to the American ethos. Keeping up with the Jones’ becomes the end itself. And it is never enough. The upper middle class try to claw their way into the country club and mansion crowd while standing on the shoulders of the working middle class. The man making 40k a year stands on the neck of the man making 20k a year. These behaviors are cultivated within us to keep each strata of social and economic means divided. Each group looks down at the next with finger extended and blame on their lips.

Wealth and the extreme disparity between those who have it and those who don’t is the largest dividing factor in American society. Other factors play a part, but the dollar that runs the world. As long as each class is kept at each other's throats swearing it’s THEIR fault things are this way the real culprits laugh all the way to the bank. Income gap is the largest divisive factor in our nation, yet the ultra wealthy do everything to prevent a united working class. Perhaps it’s time to ask why fight when we can unite? --Justice Marino, Sioux City

