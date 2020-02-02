LETTER: What business is this of the U.S. House?

Baba Ram Dass died in December. Born Richard Albert, Dass had taught at Harvard with Timothy Leary and Ralph Metzner and later became a Hindu holy man. The philosophy contained in his books, particularly "Be Here Now" (1971), attempted to provide direction for an audience seeking answers during the counter-culture phenomenon and opposition to the seemingly unjust war in southeast Asia.

Today the world has few spiritual leaders from whom to seek advice. The Dalai Lama will turn 85 years old this year and even his lineage has been politicized. On Jan. 28, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to authorize sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere with the process of determining his successor. Since when is this process any business of the United States House of Representatives?