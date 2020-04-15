LETTER: 'What could possibly be the reason ...?'

A common sense approach concludes that if Governors Kim Reynolds, Kristi Noem and Pete Ricketts would have put a stay-at-home order in place, the chances our police chief and other police department staff members being infected could have decreased. With that great team effort of the aforementioned trifecta, MercyOne, UnityPoint, SCPD and SCFD employees' chances of being infected potentially increase.
What could possibly be the reason we would unnecessarily expose our first responders and first line of defense to this illness? If it don't make dollars, it don't make sense. David Roberts, Sioux City
