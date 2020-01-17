LETTER: 'What do we ask of government?'

“If men were angels we would have no need of government.” Federalist Papers

“That government works best that is needed least.” Abraham Lincoln

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Martin Luther King

What do we ask of ourselves? What do we ask of others? What do we ask of government? We know we aren’t angels, and we know that we need each other to survive and to thrive. To the extent that we bring out the best within us while asking others to do the same for the common good of all determines how much government we need.

The greater the level of justice, the leveler the playing field, and the more honorable we are, the less we need government. The greater the level of injustice, the more the rules of the playing field are stacked in the favor of the few at the expense of the many, and the less honorable we are, the more we need government to establish justice, to make sure the rules and laws are fair to all people, and to lead us honorably, inspiring us to live honorably ourselves.

We can’t fix our problems by having our government provide and meet our every need. We can’t fix our problems by blaming our government for our problems.

The people we have elected to office are supposed to lead us and inspire us so that together we have a just, honorable and fair society for the common good of all. Have we done this? Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

