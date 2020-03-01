LETTER: 'What exactly does it mean to be pro-life?'

I was a bit perplexed after reading Linda Holub’s Feb. 23 Regulars column. In it, she stated that Donald Trump was the most pro-life president in modern history. What exactly does it mean to be pro-life? Someone who is pro-life does not say racist things and make racist policies. You can’t be racist and be pro-life.

Figures show that 60 percent of women who have abortions are minorities. Someone who is pro-life works to help minorities find better housing, educational opportunities, fairness in the judicial system and access to quality health care. Someone who is pro-life believes in a just wage so that women don’t have to have abortions. Over 70 percent of women who have abortions live under the federal poverty line. Someone who is pro-life respects those with disabilities and handicaps instead of making fun of them. Someone who is pro-life doesn’t bully others. Someone who is pro-life respects women and doesn't call them derogatory names. Someone who is pro-life doesn’t put immigrant children in cages.

Too many people who call themselves pro-life are what I call "birthers," meaning they only support a child’s right to be born, and then they forget the child once it is born. Too often, they fail to support equal opportunities once the child is born, give it access to quality health care, education programs, housing and meaningful jobs that pay a just wage.

Pro-life encompasses more than just supporting a ban on abortion. To be pro-life means we support the child from the womb to the tomb. Joe Dillinger, Sioux City

