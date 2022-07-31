 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: What if the Supreme Court reversed gun rights?

Letters to the Editor

Hypothetical question. If the Supreme Court determined that it was unconstitutional to bear arms and reversed this right, would you be pleased? How would you feel if someone then tried selling them online?

Many feel that the Supreme Court got it right when they upheld the right to life (not choice) when they reversed Roe vs Wade. So it is not right to sell the morning after pill through mail order.

For those tough situations and cases, let the patient and doctors decide like they did before abortion was ever legal. If that is where a problem lies, let the medical association suggest a guideline based on the 1960 Hippocratic Oath "utmost respect for human life from its beginning." -- Betty Pratt, Sioux City

