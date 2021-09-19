LETTER: What is different from last year with COVID?

What is different from last year to this year? Everyone last year was told that masks were mandatory in schools, places of business and federal buildings. Everyone complied. Now, in 2021, people are complaining about mask mandates.

We have people who are fully vaccinated, including myself, but there are too many people who are not and won't wear a mask; hence, the reason I still wear mine. When masks were mandated last year, we didn't even have the Delta variant. Well, now, we have that variant. We should be masking up again. This to me is more critical than last year. -- Teresa Akerberg, Sioux City