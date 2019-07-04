Beyond biking paths, potholes, and water tower captions, who among our City Council members and top City Hall officials has a vision for Sioux City? What would they like our community to look like in five, 10 and 25 years? A formal short- and long-term comprehensive plan would serve Sioux City and its citizens well.
Who can and will enthusiastically begin the work necessary to put this plan in motion and carry it out? If anyone will communicate the kind of long-term vision for Sioux City I think many of us deserve, and put together a team who can draft an in-depth plan, I’d eagerly vote for him or her in the next city election cycle.
Please don’t tell me there is such a plan in place – this would be an absurd notion. Lucille Van Valkingburg, Sioux City