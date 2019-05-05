With every branch of our federal government tainted in some way by lies and obfuscation in seeking to protect the president from legal scrutiny, it is hard to hold to that image of “a shining city on a hill” which John Winthrop wrote of in his treatise on American political discourse, "A Model of Christian Charity."
With two opposing versions of events portrayed to the public via television and news outlets, Pilate’s question, "Quid est veritas?" (What is truth?), looms ever greater in importance. We all stand to lose if we allow our system of justice based on truth, not "alternate facts," to fail. Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa