During the summer of 1973, the nation watched television as a special U.S. Senate committee investigated what was being called the “Watergate scandal.” This special committee revealed many important facts about the Nixon administration’s conduct. The committee involved the famous testimony by President Nixon’s lawyer, John Dean. Even more dramatically, the committee uncovered that the White House tapes existed.
The Senate Watergate Committee -- along with the press, the FBI and the U.S. Supreme Court (U.S. v. Nixon) -- developed the factual foundation for the House Judiciary Committee and the impeachment proceedings in 1974.
The biggest difference at this point between the Watergate investigation (President Nixon) and the Russian election interference investigation (President Trump) is the Senate Watergate Committee of 1973.
What is needed, in the present, is factual development and public information. That can be done by the various congressional committees — Ways and Means, Oversight, Intelligence and Judiciary. These committees can bridge the gap and provide the foundation — like the Senate Watergate Committee did in 1973.
Congress can constitutionally investigate corruption and misconduct, and it can prepare legislative remedies. The Congress is accountable to the political process. Under these circumstances, we should let the investigatory process unfold. Any decision on impeachment can wait until the factual development is more complete. David S. Day, Vermillion, South Dakota