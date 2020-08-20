LETTER: What should city do about noise?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The question of noise in the city, whether trains or fireworks, has to first consider if the noise is necessary. Is it work-related, like construction? Is the noise related to an agreed-to "job" getting done? Road crew laborers wearing hearing safety gear know the noise is painfully loud but necessary for the completion of a job.

Noisy trains excuse blasting horns as a required safety warning, but to awaken from a long horn blast at 3 or 4 a.m., or hear that Sunday 6 a.m. horn, makes me wonder.

Let's not forget that Sioux City, and especially Morningside, remains a proud wasteland, joining hundreds of other communities in unnecessary motorcycle racket, as well. Police are afraid to intervene or feel helpless to even start. No muffler, no speed limits, no worry goes the biker creed.

If the city applied the necessity rule to excessive and health-corrosive noise, it would eliminate unrestricted fireworks. It would apply the city code ordinance to the non-muffler, staight-pipe motorcyclist and fine that kind of negligence. Both examples are reckless, selfish, and entirely unnecessary in the city setting. The necessary commercial activity with trains present a more nuanced problem. If the downtown hotel train horn exemption discussion was a start several years ago, where can the City Council and its neighborhoods take it from here? Alan McGaffin, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0